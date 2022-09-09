Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Kinneret Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $109.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.