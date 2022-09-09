Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 711,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.