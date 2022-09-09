Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $951,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 430,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.