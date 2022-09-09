American International Group Inc. Purchases 134,635 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $66,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $16,084,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $735,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,376,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

