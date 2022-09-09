American International Group Inc. Sells 14,168 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,032,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,182 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. 95,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.