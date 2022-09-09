American International Group Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.64. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.67. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.