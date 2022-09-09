American International Group Inc. Sells 26,923 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $101,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.08. 123,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
