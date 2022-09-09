American International Group Inc. Sells 45,095 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,095 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 231,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305,334. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

