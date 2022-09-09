American International Group Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5 %

CAT traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,897. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

