American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.