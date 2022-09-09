American National Insurance Co. Sells 6,215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

