American National Insurance Co. Sells 995 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

