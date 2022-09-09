American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 11,653 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 35,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,902. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth $6,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

