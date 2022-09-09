Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.87. 82,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

