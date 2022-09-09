Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

CRK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 17,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.