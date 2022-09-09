Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 2.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 131,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,482. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

