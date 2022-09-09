Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

BERY traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

