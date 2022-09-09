Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 572,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

