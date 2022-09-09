Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $102.60

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

