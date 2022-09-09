Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target at $73.20

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.