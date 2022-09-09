Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $96.67

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.