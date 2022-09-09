Analyzing GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -38.19% -18.71% -17.18% GitLab -51.69% -21.06% -15.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and GitLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $114.34 million 7.24 -$24.34 million ($0.90) -15.67 GitLab $252.65 million 33.90 -$155.14 million ($1.52) -38.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CS Disco and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 6 4 0 2.40 GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92

CS Disco presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.86%. GitLab has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than GitLab.

Summary

CS Disco beats GitLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

