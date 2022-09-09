AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.11. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.