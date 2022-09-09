ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.