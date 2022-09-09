Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NLY opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Insider Activity

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.



