ApeCoin (APE) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $310.43 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00024784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin (CRYPTO:APE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.