Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Opiant Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $11.30 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,327 shares of company stock worth $69,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

