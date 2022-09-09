Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 26,000 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 5.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.