Apis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Semler Scientific worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
SMLR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.72.
Semler Scientific Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
