Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. BioXcel Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.25.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.