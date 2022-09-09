Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 1.7%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 9,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

