Aravt Global LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aravt Global LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135,601 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 24.8% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.60. 164,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

