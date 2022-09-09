Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.15 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

