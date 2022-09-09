Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,452 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.42% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $118,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

JCIC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Jack Creek Investment Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

