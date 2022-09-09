Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.13% of Similarweb worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,477,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
