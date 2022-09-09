Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Trims Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,744 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIII opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

