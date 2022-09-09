Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up about 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $171,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

