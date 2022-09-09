Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 209,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,080. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 183.36% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.