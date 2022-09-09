ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).
ASOS Stock Up 1.4 %
LON ASC opened at GBX 688 ($8.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 908.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.50. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The company has a market capitalization of £687.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2,372.41.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.
