Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $385,125.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

