ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 488,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
