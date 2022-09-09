ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 488,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

ATRenew Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

