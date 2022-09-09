Aufman Associates Inc Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.22. 92,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,647. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

