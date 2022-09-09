Augur Market Capitalization Tops $89.35 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Augur has a total market cap of $89.35 million and $10.50 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00038198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.
About Augur
REP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
