Aurix (AUR) Price Reaches $1.38

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Aurix has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $446,933.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurix coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurix has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Aurix

Aurix is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.