Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

