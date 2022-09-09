AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.93

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.93 and traded as high as C$29.32. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$29.05, with a volume of 49,132 shares trading hands.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$755.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

