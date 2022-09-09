Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $211.68. 1,097,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.66. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.