AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,358,684.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 848,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,808. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

