Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $69.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.