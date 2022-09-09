Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVUS opened at $69.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.