Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 285,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Azenta

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,379,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.